Some Flair customers say they're owed more after plane seizures, flight cancellations

Flair Airlines says it has reimbursed virtually all 1,900 passengers whose flights were cancelled after the seizure of four of the carrier's planes earlier this month, but some customers say they are owed more money.

Bailiffs repossessed the Boeing 737 jets, on which the discount airline had overdue payments, at airports in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., on March 11.

The seizures meant multiple flights that day had to be cancelled, sending customers scrambling to rebook on other airlines.

Kelly Butt was scheduled to take a Flair flight with her family from Toronto to Palm Springs, Calif. on the Saturday afternoon, but arrived roughly 30 hours later than planned due to the cancellation.

She says Flair has pledged to reimburse her for the fares, but not the cost of a lost Airbnb reservation and a car rental, and won't fully compensate her for the last-minute cancellation.

Flair says in an emailed statement that virtually all refund requests have now been addressed, and that some compensation is available to all affected passengers.