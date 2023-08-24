Some flooded roads, standing water on Pelee Island after heavy storm

The mayor of Pelee Island says there's standing water on the roadways and some properties are flood following the heavy storm moved over the region.

Cathy Miller says they received around 150 mm or six inches of rain during the storm that started Wednesday and lasted into Thursday morning.

Miller says the pumping stations are up and running, so there is no issue there.

"They're scheduled to be running around the clock for the next three to five days. Our friends at Owen Sound Transportation have been doing their best to move reservations around so that people that are on the island that need to get home are able to get home," she says.

Miller says they are in contact with the emergency management coordinator and they have alerted Essex Windsor EMS.

"You know if anything is needed to assist them, if they get a call, we're prepared. I think we're in good shape for the moment and we're holding our own. There is a lot of concern for people on the island with standing water, it's going to take a couple day to settle down unfortunately," she says.

Visitors thinking of coming to the island are being told to stay away for the day.

With files from Rob Hindi