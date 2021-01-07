Some Health Unit Nurses Receive COVID-19 Vaccine While Others Have Not

The senior leadership team at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

CEO Theresa Marentette has confirmed herself, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and members of their team have not received the vaccination.

"We at our health unit make very responsible decisions with the vaccine," says Marentette.

She says only a few health unit nurses who are administering the vaccine in long term care homes have received it.

"As they go into the homes and there's the availability after the home is all taken care of, a few nurses will be vaccinated and we are staggering it to make sure that, that we're not vaccinating everyone together," she says.

Marentette says the health unit continues to follow the direction of the minister.

"The direction from the ministry to us has been residents, essential caregivers and staff and we even consulted with them about the ability to vaccinate our vaccinators which they supported," says Marentette.

As heard on AM800 news on Wednesday, the president of Unifor Local 2458 spoke out after seeing a post on social media showing a public relations worker from Erie Shores Health Care in Leamington receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tullio DiPonti called it shameful and said majority of his health care members have yet to receive the vaccine.

In a statement to AM800 News from Erie Shores healthcare , the organization says it is "following all guidelines and directives provided by the provincial government in regards to its vaccine distribution implementation plan."