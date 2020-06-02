Some Lakeshore Infrastructure Projects Could be in Jeopardy

Lakeshore Council will soon have a better idea on the financial impacts of COVID-19.

Mayor Tom Bain says council recently received a brief update on the impacts but will get a more in-depth report at the June 9 council meeting.

Indications from administration suggest the cancellation of some projects.

"There's going to be some difficult decisions to be made because prior to the COVID-19 we heard from residents that they wanted more done on infrastructure," says Bain. "The earlier indicators are saying we have to look at all of our projects and cut two or three out of the works.”

When it comes to paying for projects, Bain says there is a small reserve but there's a lot of cost.

“We're going to have to look at various things such as possibly cutting back on some of the projects that we got, as far as infrastructure goes,” he says.

As of last week, the closure of the Atlas Tube Centre had cost the town $284,000.

Administration is also suggesting that building permit revenues could be impacted.

Back in March, the town waived penalties and interest on taxes, water and wastewater payments for the last couple of months