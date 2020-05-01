Some Ontario Businesses to Reopen



WINDSOR — Some Ontario businesses will be allowed to reopen starting next week.

Premier Doug Ford says some businesses, that can comply with safety measures to ensure physical distancing will be allowed to reopen on Monday, May 4th.

Businesses including seasonal shops like garden centres with curbside pick-ups, lawn care, landscaping and car washes.

"We are allowing certain businesses to reopen under strict guidelines because we are confident they can operate safely and adapt to the current environment," said Premier Ford.

Auto dealerships can also reopen with appointment only.

Marinas can begin preparations by servicing boats and placing them in the water, but not open to the public.

Golf courses can prepare their courses to open for the season, but not yet open to the public either.

Additional essential construction projects can also begin.

The easing of restrictions, says Ford, is based on advice of the province's chief medical officer of health.

Ontario is reporting 421 new cases and 39 more deaths.