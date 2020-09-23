Some Pharmacies to Offer COVID-19 Tests
COVID-19 tests will soon be available in some pharmacies across the province.
As part of its preparedness plan, the Ontario government has announced that starting Friday, 53 pharmacies will be offering free testing by appointment only to individuals with no symptoms.
As of right now, there are no pharmacies in Windsor-Essex that will offer testing but according to a release form the province, more pharmacy locations will make testing available in the coming weeks.