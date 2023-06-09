Some rain expected Sunday night for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex could be getting some much needed rain for the first time in three weeks.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Peter Kimbell says the region could see up to 15 millimetres of rain Sunday night.

He says the last time it rained in Windsor-Essex was back on May 19 where 13 millimetres of rain fell.

Kimbell says the region has not had much rain for some time.

"The last significant rain we had was the 19th of May, 13 millimetres but finally we do expect some rain to begin probably Sunday late, as early as Sunday afternoon but Sunday evening for sure, Sunday night," Kimbell said.

He says the rain is long overdue.

"Not a huge amount but enough to provide some relief to the dry conditions we've had for some time."

Kimbell says rain could start Sunday afternoon, but it's more likely to start in the evening.

"First guess maybe might be around 15 millimetres similar to what we experienced on the May 19, but things can change, things will change over the weekend," he continued. "There is a small possibility amounts could be higher than that, so we'll have to wait and see but it's going to be a relief to what we're experiencing lately."

Kimbell says at this time, the rain is not expected to continue on Monday.

He says Monday is expected to be dry, but there is a chance of showers.