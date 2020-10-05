Some Riders Unhappy with Fares for Partial Transit Windsor Service

Some residents aren't happy with Transit Windsor's decision to resume fares on October 19.

The organization is preparing to resume front door entry and fare collection on its buses but will continue with the enhanced schedule rolled out for the COVID-19 pandemic.

J.C. Bitonti is a member of Reinstate Windsor Transit Now and says around 350 others have signed a petition opposing fare charges until service is completely restored.

"To call this a normal reinstatement of service is not accurate. We're still paying a fare for half of a service," she says. "The community is not going to stay quiet in response to this decision."

She tells CTV Windsor hundreds of people have shown support for a full resumption of service with safety measures in place.

"People are just going be waiting outside for a bus if they get driven by or they're going shelved onto a bus where they're definitely not social distancing," she added.

Transit Windsor's Executive Director Pat Delmore says ridership was down 60 per cent in September compared to last year.

"It's not the most efficient way to run transit service," he says. "We continue to not see full return to services in other municipalities as well."

Delmore tells CTV Windsor ridership is being tracked daily and bus frequency will increase when more people are using the service.

"It may take them a little bit longer but with 60 per cent less people on a bus, we can't have these buses riding around empty, which would be huge cost to the municipality," he says.

According to Delmore, the mandatory mask policy will continue to be in effect on buses and protective barriers are also being installed leading up to the change on Oct. 19.