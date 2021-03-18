Some School Buses Not Running or Delayed in Leamington and Kingsville

Some school buses in the Leamington and Kingsville areas are not running or will be delayed this morning.

Both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board have issued statements on the issue.

An overnight incident involving one of the bus companies that provides student transportation is being cited as the reason for the issues.

A posting on the Catholic board's Instgram page blames a fire but no other details have been released.

Parents are being directed to check BusKids.ca to find out if their child's bus has been impacted.