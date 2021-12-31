Some Spitfire players and staff test positive for COVID-19

The general manager of the Windsor Spitfires says suspending all team activities is unfortunate but had to be done.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Bill Bowler says over the holiday break, some players and stuff members tested positive for COVID-19.

He says some are also considered a close contact to a positive case.

"Obviously we played Tuesday night in Kitchener, we wanted to continue onward but unfortunately with the restrictions and we just had too many close contacts with the COVID protocol, unfortunately we couldn't ice a team," he says. "We were fortunate enough to have enough bodies to play in Kitchener but we were tested again on Thursday morning and unfortunately we just, the numbers just don't allow us to put a team together."

As AM800 news reported on Thursday, the OHL suspended all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

Bowler says there haven't been many positive cases on the team.

"None of our staff or players are unhealthy, it's just unfortunately they have tested positive and unfortunately have been some close contacts with relatives that have tested positive," says Bowler. "On a good note like I said everyone is healthy, we'll get through this isolation, quarantine period and go from there."

The Spitfires played Tuesday night in Kitchener, losing 6-3.

The league postponed Thursday night's game in Guelph and Friday afternoon's home game against Flint.

Windsor's game on Sunday against Sarnia was postponed earlier this week after Sarnia's team activities were suspended.

The league plans to reschedule the postponed games.

The Spitfires are now set to play next Wednesday in Saginaw.