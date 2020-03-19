Some Staff Refuse Work at Southwest Detention Centre due to COVID-19

Three staff members are refusing to work at the Southwest Detention Centre due to COVID-19 concerns.

CTV News has learned a Ministry of Labour inspector attended the detention centre at 4819 8th Concession Rd. in Maidstone Thursday.

Spokesperson Janet Deline says the complaint came in on Wednesday — no orders have been issued, but the investigation is ongoing.

Ministry of the Solicitor General's Kristy Denette tells CTV News, "there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ontario's adult correctional facilities."

According to its website, Southwest Detention Centre has a capacity for 315 inmates.

AM800 News has reached out to OPSEU Local 135 President Jason Stroud for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

The union represents corrections officers who work inside the jail.

