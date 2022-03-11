Some students planning school walkout to protest mask mandate removal

The Ontario government's decision to remove the mask mandate in schools immediately following March Break has led to some concern among educators, and now some students in the province are planning a response of their own.

The concerns raised by educators is that students returning to the classroom after the break might have been travelling or spending time with family and friends, which might lead to an uptick of COVID-19 cases that could spread through schools.

The Ontario Students for COVID Safety group took to social media to announce they're organizing a province wide student walkout on March 21, because removing mask mandates after March Break made it clear student needs are not being prioritized.

Andrew MacGibbon, a grade 12 student from Riverside High School in Windsor, told AM800's The Morning Drive that the province has been adamant about lifting restrictions and opening up.

"When they lifted the mask mandate that's one step too far, they lifted pretty much everything else which while I don't agree with, the high vaccination rate in our community is a good thing," he says. "But masks keep everyone safe, they reduce the amount of droplets that come out, and they reduce the spread of COVID-19 and reduce it in our community."

MacGibbon says they're not against the removal of the mandate, they just feel a couple more weeks after the break would go a long way.

"By removing this that could cause a surge in cases. Really it's just important to wait up two weeks, as the leader of the Ontario Science Table Peter Juni said. He just wished that they would wait two weeks, just two weeks that's all, to make sure the numbers are in a good spot," says MacGibbon.

He says there's some interest in his school of a big walkout, but it's incumbent on more people to make their voices head.

"I know in my school there is definitely some interest, but I think more people need to take action," he says. "A lot of people are just like whatever, I'll live with it, and people feel like they don't have power but they do. If we all walk out we'll make a scene and probably get on the media."

MacGibbon says he expects they'll get some support from educators as well, considering the walkout is planned for when most high school students are at lunch.

On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore announced that starting on March 21 masks will no longer be required in schools, restaurants and bars, gyms and movie theatres across the province.