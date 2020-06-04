Some Walkerville Residents Speak Out Against So-Called Drug House

Some residents in the 400 block of Chilver Rd in Windsor have had enough.

They have started a Facebook page called "I Want My Life Back!!"

Speaking on AM800's Dan MacDonald Show, Michele Daly says her and other residents are worried about their safety.

She lives in a housing complex where she says drug deals are taking place along with ongoing violence and what she describes as a chop shop for stolen bicycles.

Daly says individuals come to the complex between 11pm and 6am.

"It is constant traffic and then we also have the ones that come to buy their drugs but they stay and do their drugs," says Daly.

Windsor Police Sgt. Steve Betteridge could not say if an active investigation is underway for the property on Chilver Rd.

He says if residents think there is suspicious activity to call police or report it online.

"I do want to stress the importance of, if anyone is having an issue, if anyone has a concern, there are so many different ways to report, depending on the nature of that incident," says Betteridge.

Photo courtesy: I Want My Life Back!! Facebook page

Daly says her and her neighbours are scared.

"Literally I've heard people being thrown across the floor," says Daly. "I thought they were going to come through my ceiling. There have been stabbings. There has been a threatened with a gun up there. There has been an assault with a baseball bat up there."

The 63-year-old says she has lived in the complex for 11 years.

"These people have come into Walkerville and literally said they don't care," says Daly. "They don't care about whatever we stood for in this neighbourhood or anything. They blatantly do what they want to do. I shouldn't have to move.|

According to Daly, police have been called to the complex and have made some arrests.

She says her landlord is also aware of the ongoing issues and has tried to serve eviction notices.