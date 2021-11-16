Some Wheatley evacuees to be given access to their properties

Evacuees in Wheatley are starting to get access to their homes and businesses.

According to a release from Chatham-Kent, emergency personnel and town staff will enter properties in safety gear and, if deemed safe, owners will be able to enter.

Several property owners have expressed concern about winterizing their homes or businesses as they've been left vacant since the gas explosion on August 26 that injured more than 20 people.

A dozen entries are planned for this week while town staff continue to set up more appointments.

Authorities continue to investigate the source of the gas leak and how to best move forward.

The evacuation zone on Erie St. N. remains in place and there's still no timeline for residents to permanently return to their homes.