Some Windsor Essex residents turning to different transportation amid high gas prices

The Executive Director of Bike Windsor Essex says they're getting a lot of inquiries from people interested in learning more about bike riding, especially as an alternative means of transportation.

With the price of gas rising, some people have been turning to riding bikes for a healthier and cheaper alternative, but it's not as simple as just jumping on and heading off.

Lori Newton says after seeing a huge spike in the number of people riding at the beginning of the pandemic, they're seeing an increase again.

She says people looking for a bike should always start with the local shops.

"They can make sure that you're fitted properly, that you get the sort of bike that's going to suit the kind of riding that you do. It matters whether you're going to be riding on a road and pavement, or whether you're going to be out on the trails, or maybe a bit of both. But really truly the way to start is with your local bike shop."

Newton says if you're riding to and from work, you need to keep certain things in mind and make a plan beforehand.

"You have to look at where you live, and where you're needing to go. And we do hear from people at Bike Windsor Essex a great deal wanting to find out where's the safest route because the obvious way to get there is not always the best way or the safest way. So we will work with people and they can contact us anytime."

In terms of what more needs to be done to make the region more bike friendly, Newton says many of the municipalities in the county have been making great strides to incorporate more bike friendly infrastructure.

"But it does take time because of course our roads were built for car drivers. And so to change those roads over where they can create safe spaces for other people is expensive and it takes a lot of planning."

People looking for more information or to get in touch with someone from Bike Windsor Essex can check out their website/bike Windsor Essex dot com.