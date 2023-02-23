iHeartRadio
Some Windsor-Essex schools closed due to power outages


Some schools are closed in WIndsor-Essex as a result of power outages caused by the storm that moved through Windsor-Essex Wednesday evening and early Thursday.

A list of closures for the public and catholic school boards can be found below.

Greater Essex County District School Board closures: 

  • Essex Public School
  • Kingsville Secondary
  • Lakeshore Discovery
  • Colchester North
  • Harrow Public
  • Jack Miner
  • Kingsville Public School
  • Malden Centreal
  • EAC Kingsville
  • East Mersea
  • PASS Amherstburg

 

 

 

Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board school closures:

  • St Mary
  • St Anthony
  • Villanova
  • St John the Evangelist
  • St John de Brebeuf
  • Cardinal Carter
  • Holy Name (elementary in Essex)

 

Buses are cancelled but all other schools remain open.

