Some Windsor-Essex schools closed due to power outages
Some schools are closed in WIndsor-Essex as a result of power outages caused by the storm that moved through Windsor-Essex Wednesday evening and early Thursday.
A list of closures for the public and catholic school boards can be found below.
Greater Essex County District School Board closures:
- Essex Public School
- Kingsville Secondary
- Lakeshore Discovery
- Colchester North
- Harrow Public
- Jack Miner
- Kingsville Public School
- Malden Centreal
- EAC Kingsville
- East Mersea
- PASS Amherstburg
Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board school closures:
- St Mary
- St Anthony
- Villanova
- St John the Evangelist
- St John de Brebeuf
- Cardinal Carter
- Holy Name (elementary in Essex)
Buses are cancelled but all other schools remain open.