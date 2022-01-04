Some Windsor Regional Hospital staff members off due to COVID-19

Windsor Regional Hospital says 221 of its staff members are currently self-isolating due to COVID-19.

According to CTV Windsor, as of January 3, 4.5 per cent of staff are currently self-isolating.

This includes close contacts and actual COVID-19 positive cases.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, hospital President and CEO David Musyj says staff members are not immune to the virus.

"The good thing is, is they're at least double vaccinated, a lot triple vaccinated," he continued. "Some of them are already coming back to work after they had to be off, so that's a positive sign."

Musyj says staff members are double vaccinated, and a lot are triple vaccinated.

"They are human beings as well and they're going to be out in the community. The good thing is again is they're vaccinated. Vaccines work folks, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated generally what we're hearing, what we're seeing and what we're witnessing is the symptoms if you are vaccinated especially boostered are generally minor," he said.

Musyj says the virus is not going to avoid hospital staff.

"We're working with our staff and every hospital is going to be struggling with that just like every other business is going to be struggling with that but again vaccines work, get vaccinated, you still got time."

The total number of staff currently off work due to testing positive for COVID-19 is 91, or 41 per cent of the 221.

There are 4,825 staff members at Windsor Regional Hospital.

- with files from CTV Windsor