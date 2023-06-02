Soup Shack asking the community to rekindle support

The Soup Shack is asking for community donations to help feed those in need.

The Shack, run by Feeding Windsor Essex, says there has been a large increase in the number of individuals accessing service, where they are now helping more than 75 people per night.

The Soup Shack, which is located at the Lazarus Outreach Centre at 899 Wyandotte Street East, is open seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and serves free hot soup, coffee, water, snacks and essential supplies.

They started a GoFundMe page where they received donations that helped them supply goods throughout the winter months, but those donations are decreasing as they spend an average of $3,500 per month to keep the Soup Shack running.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Rodger Forham, Executive Director at Feeding Windsor Essex, says prior to the Shack's relocation, they were helping half of the amount of people they help now.

"We were getting 35 to 40 people out an evening, then we hit a glitch where we had to change locations. But with the new location and with new times, it's way, way higher, often we get 75 to 100 people a night."

He says any donations help, but monetary donations are needed to keep the program running.

"The real problem is it costs us in hard, real dollars, despite using volunteers at every advantage and we get a truck load of produce from the growers in Leamington, they're just crazy generous down there with us, but it still takes about $3,500 to $4,000 a month to operate."

Forham adds that there are many ways community members can assist the Shack.

"They can e-transfer us, drop by the church at 999 Drouillard Road and drop off cheques or cash, it's all deductible, you'll be receipted. We do all kinds of other things, we get socks, we get hats, we get shirts, hygiene products and all kinds of things to hand out, but there is still a certain amount of cash that's just needed to run programs."

Monetary donations can be e-transferred to admin@feedingwindsoressex.ca, or cash or a cheque can be made out to "Feeding Windsor Essex" and dropped off at the Feeding Windsor Essex church located at 999 Drouillard Road in Windsor.

--with files from AM800's The Shift