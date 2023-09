(New York, NY) -- New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the rest of the season.

Multiple reports say a MRI confirmed Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon during Monday Night Football.

Rodgers was acquired in a trade during the offseason from the Green Bay Packers.

Former first round draft pick Zach Wilson will take back over the starting duties for the Jets.

— with files from MetroSource