Sources Say Ontario Expected to Announce Four Week Provincial Shutdown Thursday

The Ontario government is expected to announce Thursday that it will be implementing its "emergency brake" that will force the province into a month-long shutdown, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the decision said Wednesday the province's third pandemic lockdown is expected to begin on April 3 and is expected to last at least a month.

According to the government's guidelines, a shutdown — indicated as a sixth, white-coloured tier in the government’s framework — is similar to the old grey zone rules in which retail is allowed to open with strict capacity limits, indoor dining remains closed and gyms are shuttered.

