Sources say Ontario schools to reopen for in-person learning January 17

It appears Ontario students are heading back to the classroom next Monday.

A spokesperson for the Doug Ford government has confirmed in-person learning will resume January 17 for both elementary and secondary schools.

Few details are known at this time as an official announcement has not yet been made.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

Students across Ontario began online learning January 5 following the holiday break as the province continues to deal with the Omicron variant and a surge in COVID-19 cases.