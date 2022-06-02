South Korean auto parts company to invest $60-million in Windsor-Essex

A large investment is on the way to Windsor-Essex that will be linked to the $5-billion LG-Stellantis electric vehicle battery plant.

Sources close to the deal tell AM800 News that Dongshin Motech will locate a $60-million battery casing facility in the region.

The South Korean-based company would be making the battery casings for the battery plant.

The announcement, expected Friday, would create 300 new jobs.

LG Energy and Stellantis announced a joint venture in late March to produce leading edge lithium-ion battery cells and modules to meet a significant portion of Stellantis’ vehicle production requirements in North America.

The plant aims to have an annual production capacity in excess of 45 gigawatt hours and will create an estimated 2,500 new jobs in Windsor and the surrounding areas.

Plant construction activities are scheduled to begin later this year, with production operations planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024. The facility will be operational by 2025.