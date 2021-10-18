South Windsor elementary school reopens

A French public elementary school in south Windsor has reopened.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says Louise-Charron Elementary School on Cabana Road West reopened to staff and students late last week.

The school was shutdown earlier this month after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared.

According to the French public school board's website, there were eight confirmed cases.

When the outbreak was first declared the Delta Variant was not detected but was later identified.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains in place at the school.