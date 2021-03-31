South Windsor Stabbing Under Investigation

The Windsor police Major Crime Unit is investigating a stabbing.

Police say officers were called to the 3500-block of Rankin Avenue late Tuesday afternoon for a report of a stabbing.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was found in the area and was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a male suspect fled the scene in the victim's blue Chevrolet Cruze.

The vehicle was discovered later in the 4300 block of Ashfield Crescent. It's believed the suspect fled on foot from the area.

He is described as a white man, approximately 6'3", slender build, short dirty blonde hair, approximately 25-30 years old, wearing a light coloured hooded sweater, light grey baggy shorts and running shoes.

Police are asking residents in both areas to view their surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.

