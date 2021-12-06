South Woodslee long-term care home dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

A long-term care home in South Woodslee is under a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared an outbreak at Country Village Health Care.

According to the health unit's website, one resident and two staff members have tested positive.

The health unit says a variant of concern has not been identified.

The home is located at 440 County Road #8 RR #2.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains in place at Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence in Kingsville.