Southern California braces for more floods as tropical storm soaks region from coast to desert

LOS ANGELES - Tropical Storm Hilary is drenching Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts even as it begins to weaken.

It's the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years.

Floodwaters have prompted rescues from swollen rivers, and schools in Los Angeles, San Diego and other cities said campuses would close Monday in anticipation of more flooding dangers.

Some mountain and desert communities have already received more than half an average year's worth of rain in a single day.

The storm moved into California after making landfall early Sunday in Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

