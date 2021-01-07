Southern Ontario Schools to Remain Closed for In-Person Learning

The province has announced southern Ontario schools will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed announced he was recommending the move locally but was awaiting provincial approval Thursday.

Premier Doug Ford confirmed schools across southern Ontario will now remain closed for in-person learning until Jan. 25 this afternoon.

All schools are still learning online as part of the province-wide lockdown, but elementary schools in southwestern Ontario were expected to return to the classroom next week.

Ford says the decision was based on new data he received Wednesday night that indicates COVID-19 positivity rates among children have been increasing.

— with files from The Canadian Press.