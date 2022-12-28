Southwest Airlines Pilot speaks out on mass cancellations

(San Diego, CA) -- A pilot for Southwest is sharing his thoughts as to why the airline is experiencing mass cancellations.

Captain Tom Nekouei is the Second Vice President of the Southwest Airlines Association and says the airline's point to point system creates a domino effect for cancellations and the manual scheduling process also creates problems when trying to reroute flights, crews and passengers.

It's not yet clear how the service meltdown will affect Southwest's future bookings.

The airline has created a special page on its website to help passengers rebook or cancel flights during this travel disruption.

— with files from MetroSource