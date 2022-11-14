Sparky's Toy Drive registration opens this month 

Registration for Sparky's Toy Drive begins this week.

In preparation for the holiday season, locals will be able to donate toys to children in need.

Residents will be able to register on Friday, November 18 at the Forest Glade Arena, Saturday, November 19 at Windsor Aquatic Centre and Saturday, November 26 at Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care.

Coordinator of Sparky's Toy Drive, Sean Costello says he expects a lot of people to register.

"Times are tough, prices are going up, people are having trouble affording essentials so we expect it to be busy. In the past years, we've done as many as 3,200 children in our community and approximately 1,300 families so we expect those numbers again this year."

Costello says the pandemic made the last few years difficult.

He says despite challenges the event did very well last year.

"Sparky's Toy Drive relies on the generosity of the community and the community of Windsor-Essex County is unbelievably generous. We can only give out what we receive and the donations have just been incredible."

He says a list of gift ideas can be found on their website.

"Five to nine-year-olds are usually the most popular so from nine to 13 we are usually short on gifts. We prefer gifts from the $20 to $25 range and we put a bunch of those gifts together for particular age groups."

Those who would like to donate or register, can do so at the Sparky's Toy Drive website.