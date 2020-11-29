Spartans Win, Wolverines Lose Saturday

The Michigan Wolverines handed Penn State it's first win of the season in a 27-17 final at the Big House Saturday.

Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins ran for 101-yards scoring two touchdowns in the loss.

Michigan falls to 2-and-4 while Penn State moves to 1-5.

Next up for the Wolverines, a home game against Maryland next Saturday at 3:30pm.

Elsewhere, Michigan State downed number-8 Northwestern 29-20 at Spartan Stadium.

Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 167-yards and two touchdowns to secure the win.

With the win, MSU breaks a two game losing streak and moves to 2-3 on the season.

The Spartans face the 4-0 Ohio State Buckeyes next Saturday at home — kick off is scheduled for 12pm.