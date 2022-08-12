“Speaking Out: Uteruses Unite” production takes the stage next week

An upcoming production addressing abortion and reproductive rights in the United States makes its way to the Rockstar Music Hall next week.

On Friday, August 19, the production: "Speaking Out: Uteruses Unite," takes the stage and aims to highlight women's rights to safe and legal abortions while raising funds for local organizations.

Organizations include the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre, Hiatus House, Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, and Trans Wellness Ontario.

The production aims to combine dance, music, visual arts and acting to highlight the conversation on women's rights.

Co-Producer of "Speaking Out: Uteruses Unite," Samantha Lillian says the production will have a diverse cast.

"We've gathered some female, female-identifying and female practicing individuals in the community. The performances themselves are super diverse as well, to advertise that the diversity of how the effect of the abortion ban not only affects women's rights but also the rights of those in any marginalized community."

Lillian says the production means a lot to her.

"I've always wanted to make a stand and be an activist and advocate for marginalized groups in the Windsor area. This, in particular, hit home because as a mom I put a lot of consideration into what it meant to be a good mom, raising a child and making sure I am financially ready for her and everything."

Lillian says many children get lost in the foster care system.

"We are looking out for the lives of the children who are born to make sure they do not end up in unfortunate foster care systems, I know we have a lot of amazing foster families out there, but in some places, kids kind of get lost in the system and that's not fair for the children who are born."

Doors open at 7 p.m. next Friday, and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Advanced tickets cost $25 and tickets at the door will cost $30.

There will be an after-party following the production.

