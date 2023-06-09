Special air quality statement ends for Windsor-Essex; smoky conditions continue

Smoky conditions and special air quality statements remain in effect for much of Canada and the United States.

The statement ended for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Thursday evening, however, smoky conditions are still expected.

Air pollution from wildfires remained at unhealthy levels across much of southern and northern Ontario, while several communities in British Columbia and Alberta also faced heavy smoke.

Dave Phillips, Senior Climatologist at Environment Canada, spoke on AM800's The Shift and says that with a chance of rain and cooler temperatures, there could be hope for many regions.

Several municipalities have issued burn bans, including Amherstburg, LaSalle, and Chatham-Kent aimed to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and to protect natural surroundings.

Phillips says the fires are so close together, and the area burned is getting larger.

"And it really is a health problem, but really the contrast is we have some of the most cleanest air in the world. And we get upset but a little bit of haze, but, these clearly the fires are really too close. I mean, in Quebec and northeastern Ontario there are lots of fires. We see record number of fires and the area burned is huge."

He says the wind pattern has been backwards, moving smoke in other directions.

"The other thing is the weather is like a double-whammy. The weather has set up to draw this smoke down from the source region of the fires, most often it would go just from west to east. But it's actually coming backwards, it's coming down from the northeast right down to the southwest."

Phillips says most of the wildfires have been caused by humans, and he's hoping people will be more careful.

"You can say well there could be fire bans, and that helps, but you know the dirt bikes and all terrain vehicles enter the forest area, you have these on the side of the road and then taking off and you've got that catalytic converter that can heat up the grass and then all the sudden you've got a smoldering bush fire that turns into a forest fire. Hopefully the message gets through, and people will be more careful and what they do in the forested area."

As of Thursday evening, the number of blazes across the country have decreased slightly.

The number of wildfires burning across the country decreased with 431 fires burning in nine provinces and two territories.

That's down from 441 on Wednesday, with Quebec extinguishing 10 fires.

The number of out-of-control fires also fell to 234 from 256.

-with files from AM800's The Shift & the Canadian Press