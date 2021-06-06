Special Air Quality Statement Issued

A heat warning continues in Windsor-Essex and a Special Air Quality Statement has been issued by Environment Canada.

Hot and sunny conditions are expected to create high levels of air pollution which may lead to increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Kids, older adults, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk as pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

If you are experiencing symptoms consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.

The temperature again today is expected to hit 32 degrees celcius with a humidex of 37 or 99F.