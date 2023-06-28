Special air quality statement remains in place for region

The haze of unhealthy air that settled over the Great Lakes region Tuesday will linger today, depending on which way the wind blows as Canadian wildfires rage on.

There are still nearly 500 active fires burning across in Canada this morning.

Drifting smoke from scores of blazes in Northern Ontario and Quebec has raised air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region and into the central and eastern U-S.

Windsor's air quality index rating is getting worse, as the city is now sitting at 286 this morning, listed as very unhealthy.