Special air quality statements in effect due to wildfire smoke over parts of Ontario

TORONTO - Wildfire smoke is again hanging over vast areas of Ontario, with Environment Canada warning that the high levels of air pollution may affect vulnerable people.

The weather agency has issued special air quality statements for southern and eastern Ontario including the Greater Toronto Area, London, Windsor and Ottawa due to smoke from forest fires in Ontario and Quebec.

The agency says smoky conditions are expected to continue today and possibly into Saturday for some areas.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says there were 499 active fires burning across the country as of Thursday afternoon, with about 230 of them out of control.

It says 106 of the active forest fires are in Quebec and 67 are in Ontario.

Environment Canada says people with lung or heart disease, older adults and children are among those at higher risk of suffering adverse health effects of wildfire smoke.