Special Essex council meeting focused on affordable housing

Councillors in Essex will be focused on affordable housing as part of a special council meeting tonight, ahead of the regular meeting.

The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss attainable and affordable housing initiatives in the Town of Essex.

Councillor Sherry Bondy says council asked administration back in 2019 to come back with ways they can make affordable housing more attainable.

"We've done some stuff, but I think there's more that we need to do. For example we do have secondary dwelling units now in our municipality, and we're starting to see applications for those. So people are moving their seniors or other family members onto their property."

She says she's hoping to see other proposals come forward from staff, like multi-residential buildings that incorporate affordable housing or looking at more land leased communities.

"We have several right now in the Town of Essex, and they're more affordable than the bigger subdivisions," she continued. "So can we look at how to make more of our three season land leased properties, four seasons, or can we look at for example tiny home subdivisions."

Bondy says there are lots of ideas that hopefully council will be able to discuss and get a good strategy formed moving forward.

She says the presentation will be made by their Director of Planning Services, based on feedback she's heard from council over the last few years.

"So putting all of the things together that we've been working on and seeing how we can continue to lobby the upper levels of government. And see how we can make more affordable and attainable housing options here in the Municipality of Essex," Bondy said.

Bondy is hoping that it could lead to an affordable housing task force that the next term of council would oversee, with the potential for members of the community to join and give feedback as well.

The special meeting of council gets underway at 5 p.m., following by the regular meeting at 6 p.m.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi