Special events bus expected to return in a couple of months

Individuals looking to use Transit Windsor's special events service will have to wait a bit longer.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the service will be back up and running fairly soon.

Dilkens says the United States still has a COVID-19 vaccination policy in place.

"Once the vaccine policy is removed at the U.S. border certainly it allows for more seamless travel to the United States and you will see the return of our special event buses sometime in the next couple of months," says Dilkens.

He says the U.S. policy is set to expire in May.

"Just imagine a Transit Windsor driver trying to figure out who's vaccinated, whether their vaccines are up to date, whether the right combination of vaccine are acceptable to the United States," he says. "It's almost impossible, to run a schedule and expect a driver to do that."

The policy requires non-U.S. residents seeking to enter the states by land to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination.

The special events service takes riders to games, concerts and other events around downtown Detroit.

Transit Windsor is currently operating its regular tunnel bus service.

The regular service operates seven days a week and offers a short route through downtown Detroit.

The special events service has been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic.