Special Investigations Unit Looks into Death of Windsor Man

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding a death in Windsor.

According to the release, first responders were called to a home on Hall Avenue for a person in medical distress on April 12 around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say Windsor Police Service was first to arrive, located a man in the bedroom, and began to administer first aid.

The SIU says Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Service then arrived and took over treatment of the man before transporting him to hospital.

A 26-year-old man from Windsor later died in hospital at 11 a.m., according to the SIU.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator are assigned to the case — the SIU says a post-mortem was performed on April 13.

Investigators are looking for any surveillance footage from the morning in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent government agency comprised of civilians that investigates conduct of officials and police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury or sexual assault.

