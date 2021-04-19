iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Special Investigations Unit Looks into Death of Windsor Man

AM800-News-SIU-Logo

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding a death in Windsor.

According to the release, first responders were called to a home on Hall Avenue for a person in medical distress on April 12 around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say Windsor Police Service was first to arrive, located a man in the bedroom, and began to administer first aid.

The SIU says Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Service then arrived and took over treatment of the man before transporting him to hospital.

A 26-year-old man from Windsor later died in hospital at 11 a.m., according to the SIU.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator are assigned to the case — the SIU says a post-mortem was performed on April 13.

Investigators are looking for any surveillance footage from the morning in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent government agency comprised of civilians that investigates conduct of officials and police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury or sexual assault.
 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE