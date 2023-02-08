Special Weather Statement due to rain and wind issued for Thursday

A special weather statement has been issued for the region due to possible strong winds and heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued the statement for Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Rain, heavy at times, is expected with total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres.

There will also be southwesterly winds gusting from 70 to 90 kilometres an hour. The strongest winds are expected for areas downwind of Lake Erie.

Rain will begin over extreme southwestern Ontario early Thursday morning and advance northeastward through the day.

A brief period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning for areas inland from the Great Lakes.

Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening but gusty southwesterly winds are expected Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break and isolated utility outages are possible.

Localized flooding may also occur in areas of poor drainage.