Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex due to significant rain

We'll see a warm start to the week in Windsor-Essex, before rain and cooler weather moves into the region.

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County due to the significant rainfall amounts that are possible.

Showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west.

Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm are expected by Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng says a system is moving across the Midwest, which will be pushing moisture and a little bit of warmth to southwestern Ontario.

"And that's why we're looking at some warm temperatures today," he continued. "But with that, the humidity and the moisture make rain unfortunately, and that's what's going to come especially this afternoon into tonight."

Cheng says the total amount of precipitation could vary due to embedded thunderstorms within the system heading our way.

"That's why the amounts could vary over quite a huge range. Anywhere from 25 to 50 millimetres are possible, and some areas could receive higher rainfall amounts if those thunderstorms do materialize."

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Cheng says we do have to let the system run its course but after the rain tonight and into tomorrow there should be a bit of calm in the area.

"We are in a bit of a dry period, at least for a brief period, but I'm afraid that even when we look at Wednesday there is still the possibility of some showers that could be moving through especially late in the day," Cheng said.

The precipitation is expected to end on Tuesday morning, as the cold front moves through.