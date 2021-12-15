Special weather statement in effect ahead of strong winds Thursday

A special weather statement is in effect for the Windsor Essex and Chatham-Kent areas, ahead of strong winds expected Thursday.

Strong southwesterly winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected to develop Thursday morning or early afternoon, but the highest winds are expected along the shores of Lake Huron where 90km/h gusts are likely.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng says just when it looked like we were done with the strong winds, here we go again.

"Another system is on the way to bring another round of strong winds," he continued. "This time the wind won't be as intense, but still intense enough to be a cause of concern because these winds could reach 90km/h."

Cheng says the wind is going to increase consistently throughout the morning hours.

"By the late morning hours we'll be dealing with strong winds. And it will stay with us, these winds basically throughout the afternoon. The winds will start to ease in the evening, so we're talking about basically a full day of strong winds."

He says to have these kind of weather systems bringing strong winds back to back in a matter of days is unusual, but that is the pattern we're in right now unfortunately.

"Be mindful of the effects of strong winds. If you've got holiday decorations you may want to bring them inside or secure them, because if you don't you might lose them. Whenever there are strong winds we are always concerned about the possibility of power outages, and it's only when we lose power that we realize we depend on it," Cheng stated.

Cheng says Environment Canada will continue to monitor the situation, and if necessary wind warnings may be issued as the weather system draws nearer.