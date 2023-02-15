Special weather statement in effect for strong winds

A special weather statement is in effect for Wednesday.

Strong winds are expected for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says wind gusts near 80 kilometres an hour are expected, which may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid double digits on Wednesday making it feel more like late March or early April.

These warm temperatures will help create gusty conditions as well.

