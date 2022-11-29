Special weather statement in effect for Wednesday

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor and Essex County.

Strong winds are expected Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h or 80 km/h are forecast to develop Wednesday afternoon into the evening in the wake of strong cold front.

The strongest winds are expected near the shorelines of Lake Erie, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, where wind gusts up to 90 km/h may occur.

The strong winds are expected to ease Wednesday night.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.