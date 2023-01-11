Special weather statement in effect with significant rainfall expected Thursday

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Significant rainfall is expected for Thursday, with heavy rain at times with amounts of 15 to 30 mm.

Localized ponding could occur in poorly drained areas.

Light showers and drizzle will give way to rain, heavy at times, Thursday afternoon and then change to snow after midnight Thursday night.

Note that the partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. A few centimetres of snow can be expected by Friday morning.

Considerable uncertainty remains regarding the track of the Colorado low responsible for this rainfall. Should the track of this low change, rainfall amounts could also change.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office.