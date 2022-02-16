Special Weather Statement in place for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex remains under a Special Weather Statement.

The statement was issued Tuesday afternoon and calls for a mix of rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and snow.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Nadia Jagdeo says a mix of precipitation is expected for Windsor-Essex over the next couple of days.

"Most likely it will start off as rain and then later on change to a mix of freezing rain or ice pellets and then after that it will change over to snow," she continued. "Friday it should all be over but for the next little bit, it's going to be messy."

Jagdeo is asking the community to be safe if they plan to head out.

"It's going to rain, it's going to feel a little bit warm but then it's going to cool down so just be careful if you're going out when it's cooling down."

Jagdeo says the system is still developing but Windsor-Essex could see between 10 to 25mm.

Snow is expected to begin Thursday night.

Environment Canada says the snowfall will be heavy at times with up to 15 centimetres possible.