Special weather statement issued

CKTB NEWS - Hail

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Windsor-Essex. 

It warns of isolated thunderstorms developing over southeastern Michigan that will move across Southwestern Ontario early Monday evening bringing strong winds up to 80km/h and pea to marble sized hail. 

Storms also moved into the region on Sunday evening. 

The weather agency says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday with a high of 20C before temperatures cool off on Wednesday with a high of 15C.

