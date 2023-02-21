Special weather statement issued for mid-week for freezing rain

A special weather statement is in effect for the area for Wednesday and Thursday.

Environment Canada issued the statement for Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent, and Rondeau Park.

An ice storm is possible for mid-week for portions of southwestern Ontario.

Prolonged freezing rain could lead to significant ice build up in some areas.

An approaching Colorado low will bring the potential for a prolonged freezing rain event between Sarnia and Niagara.

There is some uncertainty to the exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur.

Precipitation may begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain at the onset late Wednesday.

Freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the event draws nearer.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous.

Extended and widespread utility outages are possible.

