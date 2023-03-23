Special weather statement issued for strong winds Saturday

A special weather statement is in effect for the region due to heavy winds this weekend.

The statement is in effect for Windsor and Essex County, as well as Chatham-Kent.

Strong winds of up to 70 or 80 kilometres an hour are forecasted to develop Saturday.

These winds will likely last for a few hours before easing up on Saturday evening.

Rain and mild temperatures are also expected Saturday into Saturday night.

Some damage to tree branches as well as local power outages may occur.