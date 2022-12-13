Special Weather Statement issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement due to possible strong wind gusts.

The forecast says to expect southeasterly wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour early Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and power outages are possible.

A strong low pressure system is expected to bring gusty southeasterly winds to southwestern Ontario early Thursday morning. The wind is expected to ease off late Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement warning of ice and slippery roads in the London area.

