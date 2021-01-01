Special Weather Statement Issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
According to the statement, rain will move into Southwestern Ontario Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada says ice pellets or snow are expected initially before mixing with freezing rain into the afternoon and early evening.
At this point, the freezing rain is expected to be brief and patchy, but Environment Canada may issue a freezing rain warning if it becomes more widespread later in the day.